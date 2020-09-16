Hartford teachers voice lack of equipment needed for distance learning in Board of Ed. meeting

In this May 8, 2019, photo, third-grade student Miles Stidham uses an East Webster High School laptop to do homework in Maben, Miss. The Stidhams are unable to get internet at their home in the country, so they take advantage of the internet in the school’s library. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Some Hartford teachers went before the Board of Education Tuesday night to discuss the lack of equipment needed for distance learning.

Some remote teachers say many students learning from home are only working with paper and pencil. On top of that, schools are still dealing with the aftermath of a ransomware attack that happened in the first week of class.

“We had to turn in our laptops without enough notice to transfer the documents. Because the computers were going to be wiped clean.”

“We had to return those laptops and go pick up our old ones. So now the rush to try and transfer the files again in record time.”

They say some kids at home are still working without a device.