Hartford teams up with AMR for ‘Earn While You Learn’ program

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The city of Hartford is teaming up with American Medical Rescue to hire locally.

In the “Earn While You Learn” program, qualified Hartford residents will be paid to take EMT classes. AMR will even pay for that aspiring EMT to get their certification.

It’s all in an effort to diversify the force and get Hartford residents to work.

“This is a great opportunity for Hartford residents to earn while they learn and get that job serving and saving lives in your community,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

“We found that some of our best employees are those who live in the communities in which they serve,” said Brandon Bartell, AMR Operations Manager for Greater Hartford, Northeast Connecticut.

If you’re interested:

You must be at least 18

Have a high school diploma or a GED

And pass some pre-employment screening.

The Academy starts March 29th. To apply, click here.