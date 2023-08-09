SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford teenager was arrested Tuesday in connection to two armed robberies in South Windsor.

The South Windsor Police Department says 19-year-old James A. Majors Jr. of Hartford was arrested Tuesday afternoon and is facing charges of robbery in the first degree, threatening in the first degree, illegal possession of a firearm, and illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine.

James A. Majors Jr. (Photo Courtesy: South Windsor Police Department)

Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery Tuesday morning at the Strawbridge Condominium Complex on Mill Pond Drive. Police say the armed robbery took place after an attempted Facebook Marketplace transaction.

While officers were investigating, a second armed robbery was reported in the same area. Police say Canine Mason responded to the area and was able to locate the victim’s wallet in front of a condo.

The resident of the condo was able to identify the suspect as Majors and told police at that he was in the basement. Majors was then arrested without incident and police say they located a black P80 pistol with a high-capacity magazine while conducting a search warrant.

Majors was scheduled to be in court Wednesday morning.