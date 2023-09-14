HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Get ready for 14 days of performing arts when Hartford’s Theater Week kicks off next month.

The event, which runs from Oct. 1 through Oct. 14, highlights performances at theaters across the greater Hartford area. It’ll include shows at the Bushnell, TheaterWorks, Hartford Stage, Playhouse on Park, Hartbeat Ensemble and the Little Theatre of Manchester.

More information on the shows is available on each venue’s website.

“It’s a real opportunity to get in and enjoy the theatre, but, beyond that, really get a glimpse of the process, talk with the people who are behind the incredible theatre here in Hartford,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said.

Discounted tickets, backstage tours and workshops are also available.