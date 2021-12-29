Hartford to begin distributing at-home COVID test kits to residents Thursday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford announced Wednesday it will begin distributing COVID-19 at-home test kits to residents at seven locations Thursday.

A release from the city said approximately 8,000 testing kits will be available citywide.

While Hartford has not yet received its allocation of at-home tests from the state, the city recently purchased 10,000 test kits. Governor Ned Lamont announced Wednesday the shipment of at-home tests to Connecticut was delayed, but city officials say Hartford will be receiving an additional 15,000 test kits from the state, so the city will move forward with distributing the kits it already has Thursday.

“We ask that residents only seek to get a test if they have reason to believe that they may have been exposed or are in contact with someone who is particularly vulnerable. We also ask residents to keep in mind that, for those who can afford to buy tests, at-home tests may be available at local pharmacies, and we encourage you to try to purchase tests so that we can save these free tests for those who need help most,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin. “Finally, while masks and tests are important tools, please remember that the most important thing you can do to stay protected is to get vaccinated and get boosted.”

Hartford residents will be able to receive one kit per adult upon showing proof of residence, which can be done using a state or municipal ID or a piece of mail less than 60 days old with any other ID that has your name and picture. Each kit contains two tests.

You can visit one of these sites to pick up a kit:

Hartford Public Library, Downtown Branch (500 Main St., Hartford): 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Hartford Public Library, Camp Field Branch (30 Campfield Ave., Hartford): 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Hartford Public Library, Albany Avenue Branch (1250 Albany Ave., Hartford): 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

CVS Arroyo Center testing clinic (30 Pope Park Dr., Hartford): 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Albany and Woodland testing clinic (1161 Albany Ave., Hartford): 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Parker Memorial Center (2621 Main St., Hartford): 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Metzner Center (680 Franklin Ave., Hartford): 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Distribution at each location will only continue while supplies last.