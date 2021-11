HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As a result of chilly temperatures, the City of Hartford will continue to operate an emergency overnight warming center on Wednesday night.

The center at Arroyo Recreation Center at Pope Park opened at 7 p.m. Tuesday and remains open until 7 a.m. Wednesday. It will reopen again Wednesday night at 7 p.m. until Thursday at 7 a.m.

Mask wearing and social distancing are required inside the warming center.