Hartford to expand COVID-19 precautions and safety following red alert status

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The governor has named eleven cities and towns where the numbers are on the rise, giving them the status of Red Alert.

At Hartford City Hall, the mayor just announced that they are going to be beefing up their track and trace program, which is already very robust. They are also working to stem COVID-19 as the numbers are flaring up in Hartford, along with a dozen or so other cities and towns around the state that are turning in the hotspots.

“That alert should highlight for everybody and Hartford and beyond that the threat of the virus remains real and it is in the community,” Mayor Luke Bronin said.

Hartford knows a lot about COVID, and where it is in our community because they are heavily testing their citizens. They have eight mobile testing centers at Hartford public schools along with twelve fixed testing centers station throughout the city.

“We are also currently testing more residence than any other city in the state.”

Windham is also on the alert list, announcing they’re going back to phase 2, as their numbers have jumped along with many other towns and cities in Eastern Connecticut.

“When you see that there is an alert for your community, the first thing you should think is, ‘What can I do?'”

So one of the important things the mayor says you need to do is wear your mask when you’re within six feet of someone. Also, wash your hands and do the social distancing because there are people out there who are fighting it and sending the numbers in the wrong direction.

A handful of protesters stood out in front of Trader Joe’s in West Hartford wearing gas masks and hazmat suit’s, mocking people for wearing masks. The top of this father and son, both who have pretty severe medical conditions.

“I think there is a lot of people walking around that have comorbidities, including my son here, my wife myself and what’s the problem? People stop at red lights we work together that way, why can’t we wear masks?

And contact tracing has shown mask-wearing is highly effective, and that right now you are more likely to get COVID from someone you know that a restaurant or movie theater.

“The biggest driver of transmission or informal gatherings, whether it is larger family gatherings whether it is groups of friends.”

So the mayor says they are having a little better results with the track and trace, but they’re still asking people to please answer the phone and answer the questions honestly and quickly when the track and trace counselors call. That way, they can get people into quarantine as soon as possible.