HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The City of Hartford is getting ready to host its first small business conference.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin (D-Conn.) and other city leaders gathered together at Dunkin’ Park to announce the details on Monday.

The business conference will have workshops for local entrepreneurs and businesses, panel discussions and networking opportunities, according to city leaders.

“The highlight is going to be the chance for some of these small businesses in Connecticut to get connected to sources of capital, to lenders, to partners, that can help both with investment and technical assistance,” Bronin said.

Hartford’s first business conference will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, at Dunkin’ Park.