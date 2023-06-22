HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The city of Hartford is gearing up for the Summer Youth Activities Fair on Saturday.

The event helps children of Hartford and their families find fun and enriching summer activities to take part in.

At the fair, people will be able to sign up for youth camps and other summer programs.

The Summer Activities Fair will be held at Trinity Health Stadium from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday.

The event will also have a family fun zone. Anyone who intends the event will get a free ticket to a Hartford Athletic soccer game.