Hartford to host gun buy-back event Saturday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The public will have an opportunity to help reduce the chances of gun tragedies, through a gun buyback program.

Getting unwanted guns out of the community dramatically reduces the risk of suicide, accidental gun discharges, domestic violence, and guns getting into the hands of those that will cause harm.

The City of Hartford will hold it’s gun buy-back program this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Johnson Stewart Community Center.

The program does not require ID, is “completely anonymous” and people dropping off a gun will not be charged with illegal possession of that “specific firearm,” said Hartford officials. The city will give gift cards for certain guns.

