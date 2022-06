HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut residents will have the chance to celebrate ‘Juneteenth Family Day’ on Saturday.

The event, slated to take place at the Burr Mall on Main Street from 12 to 4 p.m., will include music, live performances, crafting, and food trucks.

The Amistad Center for Arts and Culture and Wadsworth Atheneum will co-host the event.

Admission is free and open to the public.