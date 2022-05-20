HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The City of Hartford announced on Thursday that it will open four cooling centers for residents on Saturday and Sunday, due to an upcoming heat wave this weekend.

“The forecast over the next two days calls for temperatures in the high 90s and a lot of humidity, so we are opening our cooling centers to make sure our residents stay safe and cool,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “We also want residents to remember to drink a lot of water before they go out and before they get thirsty. Please stay out of the sun during the hottest parts of the day, and please remember to check in on your loved ones and neighbors, especially seniors, who may be particularly affected by the heat.”

One of the cooling centers will only be open on Saturday, May 21 according to city officials. This center is located at the Hartford Public Library at 500 Main Street and is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The other three centers will open from Saturday, May 21 to Sunday, May 22. These centers are located at the North End Senior Center on 80 Coventry Street, the South End Senior and Wellness Center on 830 Maple Avenue, and the Asylum Hill Church on 814 Asylum Avenue.

Both senior centers will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The church, however, will only be open on those days from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.