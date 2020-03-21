Hartford to open quarantine sites for homeless who test positive for coronavirus

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford city officials have announced they plan to help any of the homeless population who test positive for coronavirus.

Officials have set up two sites that will serve as quarantine locations — one at Willie Ware Community Center, located at 697 Windsor St. and the other at Governor’s Foot Guard Armory, at 159 High St. Both locations will likely be ready next week.

“We’re working quickly with homeless services providers to expand capacity at shelters, and we expect that there will be an increase in homelessness in the Hartford region as people lose income and temporary housing situations break down,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “We need these quarantine locations because we want to make sure that, as coronavirus spreads, we have spaces where anyone who tests positive can recover while minimizing the contact with others. We are very grateful to the Governor’s Foot Guard Armory for stepping up in a time of need and allowing us to use their space, and to the dedicated staff across multiple City departments that will be helping to prepare these sites for use.”

As of Friday, Bronin said there are no cases in homeless shelters within the city.

He reminds residents to wash their hands and stay home at the request of Governor Ned Lamont.