Hartford to supply schools with Narcan following teen’s fatal overdose

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Following the overdose death of a 13-year-old boy in Hartford, city and school officials announced Wednesday that all Hartford Public Schools will receive Narcan as an immediate treatment for overdoses.

The seventh-grader collapsed after ingesting fentanyl at the Sport and Medical Sciences Academy last Thursday, police said. The teen died Saturday.

“Hartford Public Schools (HPS) will supply Narcan to all schools in the district in the near future and the HPS Health Services Department will provide Narcan training sessions for HPS school nurses before the end of the week,” officials said.

The city and schools will also expand mental health and wellness services and substance abuse and overdose prevention services for the school system and the community.

Hartford Public Schools will partner with Sandy Hook Promise so all middle and high school students can participate in Say Something training, which focuses on ways to recognize warning signs their peers may exhibit, as well as ways students can share the information with a trusted adult.

The training sessions will occur between Jan. 24 through 26, officials said. As a potential supplement to the existing middle and high school curriculum that covers drug and alcohol awareness, more awareness resources differentiated for younger students will also be identified and recommended.

“Although substance abuse is rare in the younger grades, we must explore age-appropriate enhancements to our curriculum and identify new grants to expand our mental health and substance abuse tools and programming,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said.

Connecticut’s Chief Education Charlene Russell Tucker vowed to work with lawmakers on future strategies.

“Schools are meant to be safe places and spaces for learning, for friendship for achievements for growth as well as all the other support services that we provide all our students,” Russell Tucker said. “As a statewide community, we must continue all our efforts to keep illegal drugs out of our schools.”

Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said investigators found 40 small bags of what was later determined to be fentanyl in powder form during last week’s search of the school. The bags were found in two classrooms and the gymnasium.

The Sport and Medical Sciences Academy reopened Wednesday with a two-hour delay after lengthy decontamination and cleaning processes were completed.