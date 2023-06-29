HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — New England has a new, record-setting mural.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, along with Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, unveiled the 170-foot mural on Thursday in New London. It takes up 18 stories on The Millennium apartment building on Morgan Street. It faces Interstate 84 West.

The mural depicts 10-year-old Sam Gonzalez, who lives in East Hartford, releasing fireflies from a glass jar. The artist, Michael Rice, wanted the mural to send the message that you should experience the world with childlike wonder.

“When I first met Sam, we were going through who we wanted to have up there, who would represent the city of Hartford, and I knew it the moment I saw him,” Rice said. “He has this twinkle in his eye and this specialness about him, and I hope that everyone else is going to be able to see that now, and I think Sam is going to help bring a lot of hope to the city of Hartford.”

Sam called the mural “cool.”

“I like it,” he said.

The mural was funded by the Greater Hartford Arts Council. More murals are expected to be painted around the city.