Hartford vigil for drive-by shooting victim

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–A vigil is being held alongside Hillside Avenue Saturday evening, where 25-year-old Yowseph Lopez was gunned down in front of his home in a drive-by shooting late Wednesday.

This incident is one of several deaths in recent weeks, after a string of violence in Hartford.

“Yowseph was very dear to me, very close to my heart,” Juan Cruz, Yowseph’s uncle said.

Mothers United Against Violence (MUAV) is holding the vigil, and people there are calling for an end to the violence in recent weeks that has become a big concern in Hartford.

Reverend Henry Brown, the founder of MUAV, said at the vigil, “We have become so immune to gun violence we don’t even stand up against it. You don’t want to talk about it.”

Cruz added, “A life shouldn’t be lost to a bullet…We need to take our city back, take our neighborhood back.”

This was the Capital City’s 17th homicide of the year and 6th in the month.

