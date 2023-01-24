HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – State residents gathered Tuesday night at the state capitol to remember the lives of 11 people killed in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California.

The victims, ranging in age from 57 to 76 were fatally gunned down at a dance studio last weekend — a time that was supposed to be a celebration of the Lunar New Year.

Quan Tran, a coalition member of the Asian American Pacific Islander Coalition, said it has been “heartbreaks after heartbreaks.”

Tran said it’s hard to start the new year with hope when it begins with tragedy.

Pheng Yang, the vice president of the Hmong Foundation of Connecticut, said a prayer for those who would not be able to be with their family.

“Go well into heaven, and we shall be brothers and sisters again in another life,” he prayed. “God bless.”

State Sen. Tony Hwang (R-District 28), urged Asian Americans to reach out to allies.

“I think in this moment of sorrow and loss and fear, that there are people that support them, that are behind them,” he said.

Lunarfest in New Haven will be held on Saturday. The event will have security.