HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Walmart in Hartford was evacuated Monday morning on a report of a bomb threat that police said was later determined to be a “swatting” incident, also known as a false report.

Hartford police said the store received a bomb threat over the phone, and the store was evacuated as a precaution.

The bomb squad responded, and police said the threat was determined to be erroneous.

The store has since reopened. The incident remains under investigation.