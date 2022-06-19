(WTNH) — Sunday is Juneteenth, a national holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

Events were held across the state, including in Hartford. At Bushnell Park on Sunday, there was a citywide celebration. There were live performances, vendors, food and local artists.

In West Hartford, the town’s third annual Juneteenth Community Celebration was held at Blue Back Square.

14 new Witness Stones were dedicated, honoring former enslaved individuals who helped build and support life in West Hartford, but whose history was previously untold.

There was also a special service Sunday morning followed by music and vendors, opening for business at noon.

“As you see, I have my Juneteenth T-shirt here. Whoever you are, whatever you represent, just make sure you stay true to that… true to my Blackness, as the T-shirt says, and that’s what were here for for Juneteenth today,” said Jaycen Pettigrew, a business owner.

Governor Ned Lamont marked Juneteenth with a statement on Twitter, saying the following:

“While #Juneteenth is a day of celebration, with parades and various cultural activities across the state, it is also a day of remembrance, one giving us the opportunity to reflect on our ongoing journey toward greater equity and justice.”

The first time Juneteenth is legally recognized as a state holiday in Connecticut will be on June 19, 2023.