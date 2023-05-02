HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Wolf Pack is heading tot he Calder Cup playoffs for the first time since 2015.

The hockey team will play the Providence Bruins starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The team is up 2-0 and will advance to the next level with a win.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin urged fans on Tuesday to pack the XL Center to support the team.

“We love seeing families come in from all around our city, our region, our state and beyond,” he said. “It creates that energy you can feel and see. It helps fill our restaurants and bars. It’s great for the city.”