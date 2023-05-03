HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — No matter what the final score, Hartford businesses were big winners Wednesday night as the Wolf Pack battled it out in the playoffs.

“The patio’s open, outside we have extra staff, we might put a bar outside and have a cook on the patio,” Johnny Vaughan, who owns Vaughan’s Public House, said.

On Pratt Street, beer gardens were open, and restaurants filled with pregame partiers.

“It’s amazing,” Debbie Auclair, of Hartford, said. “Yeah, Connecticut has done so well this year, we’re just enjoying it.”

The Yard Goats also played, rounding out a full night of sports.

As fans regrouped at the XL Center, they spent time hanging out with Sonar the mascot.

Fans were buzzing with excitement.

“It’s been a number of years, but it’s great to see the boys playing well,” Keith Blanchard, of Manchester, said. “I’m looking forward to a good win here and keeping it going.”

The Wolf Pack lost to the Providence Bruins 6-3.

The weekend will be busy, as well. Hartford has issued a traffic advisory for Saturday due to a Lizzo concert, a Yard Goats game and a Hartford Athletic soccer game. Hartford police encourage people going downtown to bike, carpool or take a bus.