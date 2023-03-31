HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Wolfpack is a loud, proud and hard-hitting hockey team, but on Friday night the team turned down the atmosphere for a sensory-friendly game.

The Hartford Wolfpack hosted the Miracle League of Connecticut, made up of athletes who have a wide range of abilities and disabilities. Many have a hard time with bright lights and sudden sounds, which means they often can’t enjoy hockey games.

So the Hartford Wolfpack hosted the Miracle League of Connecticut and turned all of the energy down except for the hockey.

The game had softer music at low volumes, dimmed lights and sensory-friendly activities. There was also a sensory room for anyone who needed a quiet space during the game.

“The loudness and with sensory issues, it just gets them overstimulated, and it’s not fun for them at all, you can’t enjoy it,” said Sarah McCormack with the Miracle League of Connecticut. “Kids with sensory challenges it’s just too much to go to a sporting event, so the Wolfpack has been great about consulting with us and getting ideas on how to make it more comfortable for them.”

It’s a chance not only for the kids to enjoy a game, but the parents to have a family night out.

“This is a chance to do something together, the last time he went to a hockey game he was three years old. We are excited to be here, and it’s going to be a fun night, he’s excited and I think he’s really going to enjoy it because he hasn’t seen one in such a long time,” one parent said.

The Miracle League of Connecticut is made up of families who love sports and enjoy each other‘s company, so anytime they can celebrate together with the kids.

“There are not a lot of opportunities, so any time we get a chance to do something that is sensory friendly, like this family event our families are always jumping on it,” said Mike Michaud, the coach for the Miracle League of Connecticut.

There are events like this all across the state. The Miracle League of Connecticut has a baseball field in West Hartford, where they’re based and you can watch them play on the weekends.