Hartford woman arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford woman has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a Hartford man this past April.

West Hartford Police said 52-year-old Sharon Esson turned herself in on Wednesday and was arrested by warrant.

Around 7:15 a.m. on April 10, 19-year-old Issac Alvarez was fatally struck by Esson’s car. Police found him deceased in a grassy area off of Albany Avenue, east of Bainton Road.

Esson was charged with evading responsibility of death and bond was set to $50,000.