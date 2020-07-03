Hartford woman arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run

Hartford

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford woman has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a Hartford man this past April.

West Hartford Police said 52-year-old Sharon Esson turned herself in on Wednesday and was arrested by warrant.

Around 7:15 a.m. on April 10, 19-year-old Issac Alvarez was fatally struck by Esson’s car. Police found him deceased in a grassy area off of Albany Avenue, east of Bainton Road.

Esson was charged with evading responsibility of death and bond was set to $50,000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Tourist in her own city: Hartford artist captures beauty in the capital city

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tourist in her own city: Hartford artist captures beauty in the capital city"

Hartford Athletic announces 2020 USL Championship schedule

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford Athletic announces 2020 USL Championship schedule"

Family of 24-year-old man shot to death in unsolved Hartford murder still seeks justice a year later

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Family of 24-year-old man shot to death in unsolved Hartford murder still seeks justice a year later"

Glastonbury PD search for man who allegedly exposed himself to minors while jogging

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Glastonbury PD search for man who allegedly exposed himself to minors while jogging"

CT Checkup: Lemonade stand in Farmington neighborhood raises money to purchase racial equality, diversity books for town schools, libraries

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: Lemonade stand in Farmington neighborhood raises money to purchase racial equality, diversity books for town schools, libraries"

Hartford mayor pushes for subpoena power, stronger authority for Civilian Police Review Board

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford mayor pushes for subpoena power, stronger authority for Civilian Police Review Board"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss