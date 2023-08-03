HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford woman was arrested and charged with larceny after stealing over $127,000 from a childcare program.

Xiomy Auqui De La Cruz, 28, owns and operates So Cute Daycare 1 in Hartford from her home. The business receives funding from Care4Kids, a program financed by the Connecticut Department of Social Services.

Auqui De La Cruz did not list her husband as a resident of the home, which would have made her ineligible to receive the $127,000 in benefits from Care4Kids.

She received the payments between May 2021 and April 2023, according to authorities.

Auqui De La Cruz was released on $60,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on August 9.

The Office of the Chief State’s Attorney has recovered $116,812.48 in stolen public assistance funds so far in 2023.