HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating a shooting that took place at a party on Shultas Place, which resulted in one woman’s death.

Just after 2 a.m. on Monday morning, Hartford police said they responded to a call on Shultas Place with reports of shots being fired. When they got to the scene, a female victim was found unresponsive by the officers.

The victim, Jayla Heaven, 22, was transported to an area hospital, where police said she was later pronounced dead due to her injuries. A second victim, a man in his twenties, arrived privately at the hospital, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The second victim’s identity has not been released by police.

Officers said there appeared to be a large party happening at the scene before the shooting, but have not said what may have caused the gunfire.

Hartford police have assumed the investigation. News 8 will continue to update this developing story.