HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford woman has been found guilty of evading responsibility in the death of a 19-year-old in 2020, according to Hartford State’s Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott.

According to court records, on April 10, 2020, West Hartford police were contacted by a jogger who found a man on the side of the road who appeared to be dead.

After police arrived at the scene, officers found the body of 19-year-old Isaac Alvarez and debris from an apparent crash, according to the Connecticut Division of Justice.

Police reviewed surveillance footage and connected Sharon Esson, 56, of Hartford to the crash.

2 injured in oil tank explosion at auto shop in Manchester

According to police, when officers questioned Esson about the crash she said she was driving home from work when she struck an object. Evidence presented in court showed Esson did not check to see what she hit, but instead continued driving home.

Esson, therefore, failed to provide assistance to the victim who died from the injuries he sustained from Esson’s car. Alvarez had been skateboarding home after he finished his shift at a nearby McDonald’s when he was killed.