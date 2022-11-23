HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford nonprofit is keeping people fed this Thanksgiving, and one of its staff members is using it as an opportunity to give back to the organization she said has helped keep her sober for 14 years.

“The House of Bread gave me motivation to live more for something better,” said Miriam Figueroa, a staff member at House of Bread.

Figueroa runs the thrift store at the nonprofit, where all proceeds go to serve hundreds of hot meals to people in need each day. A majority of the people helped don’t have housing.

“You try to talk to them, and motivate them, and let them know that somebody does care,” Figueroa said.

The 53-year-old said she was once homeless and struggled with a drug addiction.

“I lost a lot of my friends to the streets, to the addiction,” she said. “It hurts to see a lot of people like that.”

Her story helps inspire others.

“It feels really good to hear it from somebody else that has been in our shoes,” said Jorge Martinez, who visits House of Bread.