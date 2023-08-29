WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford woman was sentenced to six years in prison in connection to a hit-and-run in 2020 that left a 19-year-old dead.

56-year-old Sharon Esson was sentenced to six years in prison for evading responsibility in 19-year-old Isaac Alvarez’s death. Esson was found guilty of this charge in May.

According to court documents, West Hartford police received a call on April 10, 2020, from a jogger who found a man on the side of the road who appeared to be dead.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Alvarez’s body as well as debris that is consistent with a crash, according to the Connecticut Division of Justice.

Surveillance video from the scene connected Esson to the hit-and-run and when police questioned her about the crash, she said she was driving home from work when she hit an object. Evidence presented in court showed that she did not check to see what she hit and continued driving.