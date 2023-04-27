HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford woman must pay $140,000 in restitution for defrauding Medicaid, according to an announcement Thursday from the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice.

Alicia M. Thompkins, 42, has pleaded guilty to one count of health insurance fraud. She received a three-year suspended jail sentence and five years of conditional discharge.

Thompkins was accused of billing Medicaid for services from 2018 to 2020 for behavioral health services that she said she was providing, but was actually using an unlicensed client to do. She also billed Medicaid for services that never happened.