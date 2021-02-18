Hartford Yard Goats 2021 season schedule released; capital businesses excited about possible boost

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Yard Goats will play ball in 2021!

The Hartford Yard Goats 2021 season schedule has been released, with 60 home games at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

Opening Day is on Tuesday, May 11, against the Portland Sea Dogs.

Precautions will be in place to make sure everyone stays safe.

Tim Restall, president of the Hartford Yard Goats said in a press conference Thursday, “We’re going to make sure the fan experience – when you’re wearing a mask – will be just as great as it was in 2019…It’s figuring out what the seating sections will be like, how the flow of the people is — from the concession stands to the bathrooms.”

Restall says they’ll pivot and dapts as necessary.

“If there’s something that’s not working on game one, you can address it on game two — or even halfway through game one.”

This season, the Yard Goats will compete against the Northeast Division, facing affiliates for the MLB including the Yankees, Red Sox, and Mets. Teams will play six-game home stands, with all teams taking Mondays off.

Ticket packages, individual tickets and the promotional schedule will be available at a later date.

Take a look at the full 2021 season schedule here.

This announcement by the baseball team is exciting news not only for fans but for businesses in Hartford.

Restall said, “When it comes to May 11th, it will be over 600 days since the Yard Goats had taken the field at Dunkin Donuts Park.”

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin says he’s looking forward to welcoming fans back.

“This is great news for Hartford. It’s great news for the capital region. It’s great news for our state…This is about bringing a sense of community back; it’s about bringing the jobs back right here in the park. It’s also bringing those feet back on the streets.”

And those feet back on the streets will greatly impact surrounding businesses.

Javier Rodriguez, the assistant general manager at Bear’s in Hartford says they’ll see a boost in business, “Very… very impact on the business…When we have events around the plaza, this restaurant is booming with customers. A lot of guests in here.”

If you’re now wondering how you can get tickets to the games, stay tuned!

Restall said, “As soon as we have that information, we’ll put it out to everyone so they can know how they can come to Dunkin’ Donuts Park, how they can visit downtown Hartford, and have a great time.”