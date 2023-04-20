HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Jeff Dooley, the longtime radio voice of the Hartford Yard Goats, is off to the big leagues this weekend.

Dooley has been calling for the Yard Goats back to their New Britain Rockcats days.

He will leave Friday to the Colorado Rockies games in Philadelphia.

But will he polish his home run call?

He said he’ll do whatever comes naturally.

“I mean, I try to just describe the action as best I can, and let the listeners know on radio what I’m seeing on the field, so we’ll see what happens,” he said. “I’m sure I’ll be running on some adrenaline, but we’re just so excited to do big league baseball.”