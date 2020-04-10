Hartford Yard Goats donate PPE to fight coronavirus on what would have been opening day

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — With baseball opening day on hold, the Hartford Yard Goats spent the game day donating 10,000 medical gloves. The much-needed personal protective equipment was dropped off at the state donation center at the Department of Corrections.

Thursday was supposed to be opening day, but coronavirus has put that on hold. Once the season does start, the Goats will have no problem filling the Dunkin Donuts Park.

Spring training ended so abruptly and teams dispersed so quickly there was no time to designate players to the minors.

Yard Goats new manager, Chris Denorfia, still not sure what his roster will look like come opening day. Hear what he had to say about the delay and the roster in the video below.