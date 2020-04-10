Hartford Yard Goats donate PPE to fight coronavirus on what would have been opening day

Hartford

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — With baseball opening day on hold, the Hartford Yard Goats spent the game day donating 10,000 medical gloves. The much-needed personal protective equipment was dropped off at the state donation center at the Department of Corrections.

Thursday was supposed to be opening day, but coronavirus has put that on hold. Once the season does start, the Goats will have no problem filling the Dunkin Donuts Park.

Spring training ended so abruptly and teams dispersed so quickly there was no time to designate players to the minors.

Yard Goats new manager, Chris Denorfia, still not sure what his roster will look like come opening day. Hear what he had to say about the delay and the roster in the video below.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Hartford Yard Goats donate PPE to DOC to help fight COVID-19 pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford Yard Goats donate PPE to DOC to help fight COVID-19 pandemic"

Yard Goats opening day delayed due to coronavirus pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Yard Goats opening day delayed due to coronavirus pandemic"

Hartford Library 3D prints components of face masks for healthcare workers to protect against coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford Library 3D prints components of face masks for healthcare workers to protect against coronavirus"

Lawmakers adapting as Capitol Complex closure extended to April 23 amid coronavirus pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawmakers adapting as Capitol Complex closure extended to April 23 amid coronavirus pandemic"

Court: Murder case against UConn doctor's wife can proceed

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Court: Murder case against UConn doctor's wife can proceed"

Hartford Athletic to donate portion of merchandise sales to coronavirus relief effort

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford Athletic to donate portion of merchandise sales to coronavirus relief effort"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss