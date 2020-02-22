Hartford Yard Goats hold annual job fair

The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club announced they will be holding a job fair at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At the Dunkin’ Donuts Park on 1214 Main Street in Hartford, eager baseball fans can apply for a wide range of game day positions including ushers, ticket takers, box office personnel, merchandising, housekeeping, grounds crew, concessions, kitchen personnel and catering.

Personnel from both the Yard Goats and their food and beverage provider, Professional Sports Catering, will be present to speak with, and receive applications from, all job-seekers to fill around 300 positions.

The Yard Goats open the 2020 schedule at home on April 9 against the Portland Sea Dogs.

For more information on tickets and the job fair, visit www.yardgoatsbaseball.com.