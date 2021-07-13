Hartford Yard Goats team up with Stop & Shop to hold food drive

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Yard Goats are teaming up with Stop & Shop to hold a food drive today.

The team is holding a canned food drive for “Christmas in July” to benefit the Connecticut Food Bank and foodshare.

It’s happening Tuesday at Dunkin’ Donuts Park at 6 p.m. Donation bins will be set up at all of the ballpark’s gates and if you’re already going to Tuesday’s Goats game, you can donate and get a Stop & Shop gift card in return!

Hartford Boys & Girls Club members will also be on the stadium grounds before the game to unfurl the American flag, and a Stop & Shop associate will sing the National Anthem to kickoff the game.