HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One month into the invasion of Ukraine by Russia – bombs are still falling – and lives remain unaccounted for. Joining the search to find them are these drones from Acquilline Drones.

Barry Alexander, founder and CEO of Acquilline Drones, said that they’re starting off by donating the first 40 drones. The Connecticut-based company is located in downtown Hartford.

The drones heading to Ukraine are a part of the spartacus line, and they have a specific mission.

“The drones are being used for search and rescue missions, deliveries of essentials to people in need, assessing damages,” Alexander said.

Acquilline Drones’ command center allows operators to monitor drone activity not just in Connecticut, but around the world.

“The drones that we are going to be sending are cloud-connected drones, and they have the ability to transmit that data, that footage, right back to us here,” Alexander said.

And it happens in seconds. The 40 drones will arrive in Ukraine in two weeks, along with instructions to train the locals how to use them. The goal is to get 1,000 drones into the war-torn region.

Meanwhile, Alexander is calling on other local businesses and political leaders to join Acquilline in their humanitarian effort.

“Often it’s been said that all it takes for evil to prevail is for good people to stand around and do nothing,” Alexander said.