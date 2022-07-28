HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a jam-packed celebration of summer and culture in the city of Hartford.

The Greater Hartford Jazz Fest is just another event to add to the weekend after weekend of family-friendly festivals at Bushnell Park as a part of “Summer In The City.”

On Saturday and Sunday, families can take in blues, roots, and rock music at the 22nd annual Black-Eyed and Blues Fest.

“It brings all kinds of people together, this is what it’s all about, to create a vital community that brings people together, that creates community, and allows people to be inspired by the arts,” Executive Director of Arts Council Dr. Shelley Best said.

The Blues Fest kicks-off Saturday afternoon and runs through Sunday at Bushnell Park.

Find details about the festival here.