Hartford’s city council to discuss possible suspension of police chief

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford’s city council is considering suspending its police chief today after hitting a guardrail in his city-issued SUV six weeks ago.

Chief Jason Thody says he was in Haddam and rushing back to Hartford to deal with Black Lives Matter protests. During the incident, he says he was looking at his phone at the time. The guy driving behind him had a different take.

Thody was in his city-issued SUV driving on Route 154 near the Haddam-Chester line when he swerved out of his lane and sideswiped a guardrail. The man driving behind him called 911. He could tell it was a law enforcement vehicle, and he told four different dispatchers that he thought the driver was drunk.

Thody says he was sober, but distracted by his phone as he was planning how to react to the upcoming protests expected outside police headquarters. Thody released a statement outlining that the guardrail was not damaged.

He documented the damage to the SUV and had his staff file the proper paperwork: “While I don’t regret prioritizing my swift return to Hartford in response to the protests that day, I very much regret allowing myself to become distracted and not driving more carefully. I take full responsibility for my decisions, and I will accept whatever discipline the mayor deems appropriate.”

It’s not the mayor, but the city council talking about discipline today. They will take up a resolution calling for the chief to be suspended of all duties during the investigation into whether he behaved recklessly.