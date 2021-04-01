Hartford’s city employees, mayor, teachers among those to get COVID vaccine at clinics held to coincide with 16+ rollout

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday marked an important milestone in the fight against COVID-19. Connecticut residents, who are 16-year-old and up, are now eligible to get the vaccine. In Hartford, several clinics were held to coincide with this next tier in the rollout.

“Because of my mother and her age, she wanted me to get it!” said Winston Dixon, a sanitation engineer with Hartford’s Department of Public Works. “So, I’m here to get it.”

Members of the city’s Department of Public Works were vaccinated at a clinic held outside their facility on Jennings Road. It was held in partnership with the city’s Health Department and Hartford HealthCare.

“I’m blessed to see that because we all work close together,” explained Dixon.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin recently became eligible to get the vaccine. He sat alongside DPW employees to get his first dose.

“This is a milestone in our effort as a state and community to beat this virus and put this pandemic in the past,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

There’s been an ongoing push in Hartford to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

“I feel like it’s the Super Bowl of the City of Hartford,” said Liany Arroyo, Director of Health for the Hartford Health Department. “It’s the day we’ve been planning for and waiting for.”

At Saint Francis Hospital, Hartford Public Schools celebrated its final day of mass vaccinations for staff. The district said these clinics are key to returning students and staff back to the classroom environment.

“We know that the best learning and social environment for many of our students is in our school,” said Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez of Hartford Public Schools. “Access to full vaccination for staff will help ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in our community.”

At the Walmart on Flatbush Avenue, the first in a series of walk-up, no-appointment clinics was held for Hartford residents. The city will announce the dates and locations of the further no-appointment clinics, once details are finalized.

“We view that as part of our effort to eliminate every barrier we can to make it as easy as possible and accessible as possible,” said Mayor Bronin.

If you’re hoping to sign-up for the vaccine, you’re being urged to be patient. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to register in the days to come.