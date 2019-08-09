Hartford’s Downtown North project gets green light

Breaking News
Hartford

(WTNH)–The city of Hartford has the green light to start developing some property around Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

A judge ruled Thursday the city’s Downtown North project can move forward.

The city has been in a long legal battle with the park’s former developer, Centerplan, who was fired after delays and cost overruns.

The city is planning to put housing, office and retail space and parking around the ballpark.

