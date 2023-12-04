HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The city of Hartford’s Hart Lift program received a national award on Monday for its economic development practices.

The Hart Lift program was awarded the International Economic Development Council (IEDC)’s Excellence Award. This award is given to programs that best use federal funds for economic development in mid-sized cities.

The city of Hartford created the Hart Lift program to get rid of empty storefronts in the capital city by helping new businesses grow.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced the award at Emrey’s Sweets and Soda Shop, a store that recently opened with the help of Hart Lift.

“My daughter and I dreamt this up together two summers ago and we never would have been able to open it without the Hart Lift program,” said Melissa Melonson, the owner of Emrey’s Sweets and Soda Shop.

To learn more about the Hart Lift program, visit the website.