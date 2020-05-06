Hartford’s historical figures encourage people to wear masks

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– If you’re out and about in the capital city, you might notice something different. Some of your favorite historical figures are taking precaution amid the pandemic.

Horace Wells is credited with discovering anesthesia. Samuel Clemens gained fame from penning books as Mark Twain.

These historical figures taking on new meaning amid the pandemic.

“It was an idea of our master gardener. She had the idea and brought it forward right after the Governor had asked that people start using facial coverings,” said Walter Veselka, Director, Public Works.

Governor Ned Lamont’s 29th executive order concerning coronavirus went into effect April 20, requiring face coverings in public when social distancing is unavoidable.

Then Hartford‘s Park and Forestry crew donated their own materials and covered more than two dozen statues around the capital city.

Downtown dwellers like Chelsea Neelon walking her dog Colt took notice.

“It’s a good reminder for everybody that they need to take this really seriously,” said Neelon.

Not all of the statues wearing masks are historical figures. This pair of lions at City Hall are covered as well.

And with Spring in full bloom at the country’s oldest publicly funded public park, this new look is also a reminder of the many historical treasures.

“It does draw people’s eye to it.”