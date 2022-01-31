Hartford’s indoor mask mandate will expire at midnight, Bronin says

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford’s indoor mask mandate will expire at midnight, Mayor Luke Bronin announced Monday.

Bronin reinstated the mandate at the beginning of January due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The mayor issued the following statement Monday afternoon:

The City of Hartford will not extend our indoor mask mandate, which expires at midnight tonight. We reinstated the indoor mask mandate at the beginning of January in the face of rapidly rising case numbers and positivity rates, and we’ve now seen a steady decline in those numbers over the past few weeks. When we last implemented the mandate, we said that we would examine the trends and re-evaluate at the end of the month. I told our community that this would be a time-limited measure because of the extraordinary surge, and as we begin to move past the omicron wave, I think it’s important to demonstrate that we take that commitment seriously. However, I want to stress that venues and businesses have every right to require patrons to wear masks, and I strongly encourage residents to continue wearing masks when you’re indoors around strangers. Most important, I cannot stress enough that the best way to fight this virus is to make sure that you and your loved ones are vaccinated and up-to-date with your boosters. Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin

