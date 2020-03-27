Hartford’s Meals on Wheels program in need of new delivery truck

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Meals on Wheels program that serves the greater Hartford area is operating at capacity but a crash last week claimed one of their biggest delivery trucks at this critical time.

Community Renewal Team provides more than a thousand meals to medically home-bound seniors in the Hartford area, and especially now it’s so critical that they have access to this food. Now, CRT is down a big part of its fleet right now, and they’re looking for the community’s help to replace it.

“We’re doing whatever we can to keep those programs operational,” said Jason Black, communications director for CRT.

The driver in the crash was unharmed but the truck is totaled. CRT’s delivery trucks are highly specialized and could cost at least $65,000.

“We’re looking to replace it as soon as possible, we’re taking donations, if there’s a business that wants to help out,” said Black. “It’s terrible that we feel like we even have to ask but we need to replace this truck as soon as we can, it will help to keep the program running smoothly. That one truck is able to deliver 800 meals a days.”

Today, CRT is delivering 100 care packages for Middletown seniors, each with five days worth of nonperishable meals, during this time of high demand.

“We’re continuing to get calls, we want those calls but understand that people may have to go on a wait list,” said Black.

If you want to help, visit CRTCT.org — there’s a donation button right on the website.