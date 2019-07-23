Hartford’s new Park Library breaks ground Tuesday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new branch of the Hartford Public Library broke ground in the Frog Hollow district on Tuesday.

The Park Library will include a community room, learning lab, meeting rooms, and a cafe! Once it’s completed, the 2-story building will become the largest branch library in Hartford.

The 13,000 square foot building is being built on the grounds of the abandoned lyric theater.

The branch is one of the busiest in the city, and the community fought for 25 years to have it renovated.

