HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The wrath of record-setting rains in 2021 left people on Hartford’s north end with disaster after disaster.

Tuesday afternoon, neighbors came together to voice their stories, which included going through multiple pumps, having insurance that wouldn’t help them during multiple floods and dealing with sewage backups.

“Why are thy predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods, particularly north end of Hartford, suffering from flooding?” said Cynthia Jennings, an attorney.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was expected to be at the meeting, but backed out when it learned News 8 would be there, stating that it didn’t have a media team available to answer questions.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) stepped in, instead.

“Congress has just passed a $1 trillion-plus infrastructure bill for exactly this kind of project that is needed here,” he said.

The Metropolitan District Commission, the area’s water company, has spent $2 billion in Hartford.

William DiBella, the MDC chairman, said that the funds aren’t “significantly enough,” and that more infrastructure funds are needed to help.

Max Kathari, of Star Hardware, thinks the price tag is significantly lower.

“It’s nothing that needs another $2 billion, or anything like that,” Kothari said. “It is a $30-40 million issue to take a drain pipe from Main Street and take it out and keep it within reason.”

Blumenthal said the EPA will need to visit the area to see what is happening first-hand.