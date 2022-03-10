HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Ukrainian National Home in Hartford has been collecting donations since Russia invaded Crimea back in 2014. This was their biggest donation yet.



The morning after a maternity and children’s hospital was bombed in Ukraine, 11 tons of medical equipment and supplies left the South End of Hartford in route to New Jersey.

“Put on a plane to go to south Poland, and from Poland it will be distributed to the Polish-Ukrainian border,” Myron Kolinsky of the UNH of Hartford said.



The Ukrainian refugee organization that helped Kolinsky’s parents, when they emigrated to the U.S. following WWII, are near and dear to the Ukrainian community. That’s why the UNH has been holding annual drives.



Now, there’s a renewed commitment to support refugees and people stuck in battle zones.



“Men, women, and children that are suffering or have lost their lives,” Kolinsky said. “To us, it’s heartbreaking so this helps us to try to get through this trauma. It really is a trauma.”



There are an estimated 20,000 Ukrainians in Connecticut. Kolinski said it’s likely even higher given the outpouring of donations from the community.



“We had people drop off donations here and they were saying, ‘my grandmother was from Ukraine, my grandfather was from Ukraine.'”



It’s not cheap to ship 11 tons overseas. A coalition of Connecticut’s credit unions are paying $50,000 for this shipment and gearing up to support further efforts locally and abroad.



“People have the compassion to give from their hearts tangible items like crutches and wheelchairs, but it still takes hard dollars to get that stuff to where the people are who need it now,” Credit Union League of Connecticut President and CEO Bruce Adams said.



The next shipment with supplies from this home will go out on March 24. That will also mark one month of this conflict in Ukraine.

Connecticut credit unions have created a fund at their charitable foundation to provide humanitarian aid here at home and abroad. People interested in donating can visit: Ctcreditunions.org