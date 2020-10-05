Hartford’s Winterfest in danger of not opening this year due to lack of funding

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Winterfest Hartford is in danger of not opening this holiday season due to funding issues caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The iQuilt Partnership announced on Monday that the Skating Rink in Bushnell Park may not open this year because of substantial cutbacks in funding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Event organizers say that they are only 40% on their way to their goal and want to close the $135,000 gap to finance Winterfest with donations.

If the goals are met, the 11th season will open on November 27, 2020.

“Unfortunately, we will not be able to bring this amazing family activity back to the capital city without additional financial support,” said iQuilt Partnership Executive Director Jackie Mandyck. “We believe that this outdoor, COVID-19 compliant event is needed more than ever, and we are hopeful that once again, the community will step up and support this great Hartford tradition.”

Winterfest Hartford brings free ice skating, free skate rentals, and free learn to skate lessons to Bushnell Park.

To donate, go online winterfesthartford.com or mail a check to Winterfest Hartford, c/o The iQuilt Partnership, 31 Pratt Street, 5th Floor, Hartford, CT 06103.