HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A group home for teenage girls in Harwinton is the center of an investigation into allegations of sexual assault and trafficking, according to authorities.

The issues were brought to light when the Harwinton EMS Chief Kevin Ferrarotti raised concerns in July.

“We have seen a drastic increase in calls for assault, behavioral health emergencies, human trafficking, and service calls that resulted in multiple arrests for state police as well as transports to the hospital,” he said.

The Connecticut Department of Children and Families (DCF) confirmed three incidents involving physical abuse or sexual assault at the Bridge Family Center between minors and staff since 2021.

Margaret Hann, the executive director of the Bridge Family Center who runs the home — spoke with News 8 about the investigation and previous incidents.

“We certainly did not ignore it and responded appropriately and expeditiously,” she said.

