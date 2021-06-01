‘Hate has no place in Connecticut’: Governor Lamont announces formation of the Connecticut Hate Crimes Advisory Council

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State leaders are taking steps to address the uptick in hate crimes in Connecticut and across the country.

It comes less than two weeks after the President signed an anti-hate crime bill. Now Governor Lamont is forming a council.

This council was created in 2017 by the previous Governor. Now Governor Ned Lamont is filling it and giving it a task.

“Hate has no place in Connecticut”– that was the message from officials gathered at the Capitol Tuesday morning.

“People are targeted because of their race, color, creed, sexual orientation, gender. And that is so contrary to what we stand for here in Connecticut,” said Governor Ned Lamont

But what’s being done to address an uptick in attacks on Asian Americans or incidents like recent reports of nooses placed at an Amazon construction site in Windsor?

Governor Ned Lamont announced the formation of the Connecticut Hate Crimes Advisory Council

“Will be responsible for encouraging and coordinating programs that increase community awareness and the reporting of hate crimes,” said LT Governor Susan Bysiewicz.

The group is tasked with finding solutions and making recommendations to address hate crimes

“In particular we’re seeing a surge of hate crimes against all people. But against Asian Americans 150% surge across the country,” said Attorney General William Tong.

Last month President Joe Biden signed a new hate crimes law – fueled by recent attacks on Asian Americans during the pandemic – the bill aims to make it easier to report hate crimes at the local level and expediting federal review of alleged hate crimes

Said U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, “this is what America needs to see and hear because there has been a surge of hate crimes across this country.”