‘He cared about people’: Family, community hold prayer vigil for 16-year-old shot and killed in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A vigil was held Wednesday in memory of a 16-year-old shot and killed over the weekend in Hartford.

Ja’Mari Preston was shot and killed on Magnolia Street Saturday just two hours after 3-year-old Rondell Jones was hit with gunfire in a drive-by shooting. Rondell died of his injuries. Police now say the shootings were connected but don’t yet have a suspect in custody.

A vigil was held for Rondell earlier this week. Wednesday, Ja’Mari’s family speaking out at a memorial for him.

The family was extremely emotional as they gathered to remember their son and brother. His young life cut short tragically.

Balloons, flowers, and candles were placed at the site where the young man lost his life. Just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, the teen was found in the back of the house with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died of his injuries.

His family now remembering him as a good kid with a bright future who was well-loved by his family and his friends.

Janice Williams, Ja’Mari’s great-grandmother told News 8, “Ja’Mari was a wonderful kid. He was loving, he was caring, he cared about people. He’d give you the clothes off his back. He was considerate. He was always happy. Joking. Loving always, saying ‘grandma, I love you.’ Hugging. Telling his siblings how much he loved them. He was a joyful kid.”

Coming up at 10 p.m. you’ll hear from the victim’s mother and her message to her son’s killer.

There is a GoFundMe page to support Ja’Mari’s family through this time. You can find info here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-jamaris-family.